5G Hell on Earth John Kitson Interview

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My talk with John Kitson about his campaign to stop 5G and his conference Wednesday 11th December with Barrie Trower at Tones Civic Hall at 7pm We also discuss John's new life as independant MP for Totnes, offering all the £80,000 wages to charity..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUyCo...