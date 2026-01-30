BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Congress Clears Path for Kills Switches in American Cars | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
117 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 1 day ago

The countdown to government-monitored vehicles has begun. In this urgent report, Sean Morgan exposes the "kill switch" mandate hidden in the 2021 infrastructure bill—a system that will allow cars to decide if you are fit to drive. Despite clear warnings from prominent leaders about its potential for abuse as a surveillance tool, Congress just rejected a move to stop it. Morgan breaks down how regulators are right now defining "impairment" and setting the stage for control over your movement. The repeal bill is stalled. The precedent is being set.



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Get The Sean Morgan Report at

 https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com

Keywords
government surveillancesean morganprivacy violationkill switch mandate2021 infrastructure billvehicle monitoringdriver impairmentcongress rejectionrepeal billautomotive controlregulatory overreach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Belle Carter
AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

Mike Adams
Why Trump&#8217;s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Why Trump’s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Mike Adams
From Broken Taillights to Broken Nations: The Hypocrisy of Conservative Vigilante Logic

From Broken Taillights to Broken Nations: The Hypocrisy of Conservative Vigilante Logic

Mike Adams
U.S. power grid under strain as Arctic blast sparks record winter demand; emergency orders issued amid blackout fears

U.S. power grid under strain as Arctic blast sparks record winter demand; emergency orders issued amid blackout fears

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy