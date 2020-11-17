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Ep. 2330a - Andrew Jackson On Deck, Release The Kraken, The Battle Of All Battles
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60 views • November 17, 2020
Ep. 2330a - Andrew Jackson On Deck, Release The Kraken, The Battle Of All Battles. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/f7132d28-d828-4a0e-9901-c50e5b74de21 World leaders are now taking sides, Farage is pointing the finger at BJ, that he has done nothing. Is this an act or has BJ been compromised. The [DS]/[CB] are now pushing their agenda, they are now pushing forward with their reset, they tried to crash the economy with the covid news but Trump continues to counter it with vaccine news. China is now making trade deals with the Asian Pacific countries, Trump has already countered their plan, India and Tawain did not join. Andrew Jackson is now on deck, release the Kraken. Published On November 16th, 2020.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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