Tool Drummer Danny Carey Summons Demons Through Crowley Magick

FULL ARTICLE: https://theonerds.net/danny-carey-tool-summons-demons/ Tool drummer
Danny Carey believes that he can summon demons to do his will by practising ritual Magick through trance-like drum patterns.
