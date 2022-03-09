COMING SOON*****

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40 views • March 09, 2022
We are guided by The Most High, Christ, and the Holy Spirit on when and what information to share. Pray that you all are learning, and receiving Christ's truth through the videos he is guiding us to make. We pray that what is shared on this platform changes people's lives and brings them to 'repentance' to Christ. Acts 2:38. We pray for all of you and continue to be patient as we are guided by The Most High, Christ, and the Holy Spirit on videos. Blessings.:)))
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