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How Nature’s Technology Inspires New Cleaning Products
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0 view • April 09, 2021
Bacteria can teach us how to clean our homes and other environments more eco-consciously and effectively.
Press play to learn how, and discover:
1. How people are affected by the use of common cleaning compounds versus the compounds being developed by Wuest and Minbiole
2. What can be learned by studying bacteria that grow in soil, and the compounds they create to fend off pathogens
3. What common foods (such as those left on restaurant tables) attract bacteria and promote their survival
Press play to learn how, and discover:
1. How people are affected by the use of common cleaning compounds versus the compounds being developed by Wuest and Minbiole
2. What can be learned by studying bacteria that grow in soil, and the compounds they create to fend off pathogens
3. What common foods (such as those left on restaurant tables) attract bacteria and promote their survival
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