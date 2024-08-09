REPUGNANT RCMP/SPCA STEAL 43 GERMAN SHEPHERDS / POWERFUL SOLUTION SHOWN TO WORLD

THE ENTIRE WORLD NEEDS TO SEE THIS NOW

THIS IS WHERE EVERYONE SEES POWERFUL TRUTH/SOLUTION

THE SOLUTION WILL SAVE OUR WORLD RIGHT NOW

COMMON LAW COURTS OUTSIDE OF THE CORRUPT MAGGOT BAR MEMBERS GETS IT DONE!

Dr. Monica of the Marcu family of 40 years holds 2 doctorates

RCMP/SPCA horrifically have attacked, kidnapped and almost killed her while stealing her entire family of German shepherds [property]

43 German Shepherds which she breeds and trains for 18 years taken

This was all done unlawfully this ONE case i expose the SOLUTION

The Solution STOPS evil world wide once people have correct conversation.





Everything the people need to see is shown right here in paperwork.

It is time these maggots acting for service corporations are held accountable





Corruption worldwide is occurring because POLICE are CORRUPT TO THE CORE/IGNORANT OF LAW





If our entire world would have the correct conversation we could stop all evil right now.

The no bars hold discussion everyone needs to watch.

The ONLY site in the world that simply show the way forward is www.awarriorcalls.com





POWERFUL TRUTH REQUIRES GOOD MEN TO DO SOMETHING ON MASS WAKE UP WAKE UP!!!!





Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn the truth and the solution for our world





To support your health like never before and Christopher James

Purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies





To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also.





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST





www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."