Discover the Divine Stairway to Heaven Within You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more about Guy Finley and his non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org
To register for Guy's FREE ONLINE classes, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/light
For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.