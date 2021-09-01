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The Secret History of LSD - From MK Ultra to Modern Mysticism - Thomas Hatsis
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82 views • September 01, 2021
Thomas Hatsis is an author, lecturer, and historian of witchcraft, magic, Western religions, contemporary psychedelia, entheogens, and medieval pharmacopeia. This video is inspired from his new book "LSD, The Wonder Child, The Golden Age of Psychedelic Research in the 1950's". You can also learn more about his work at https://linktr.ee/psychedelichistorian
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