🔒 The Price of Awareness 🔑 💎

Are you aware of your intuition?

Does your ability to SEE thinks other refuse to acknowledge?

Are you awake?





What does it mean "To BE or not to BE"

This timeless treasure digs deeper into the meaning to be.

We take a journey to discover more of yourself.





https://rumble.com/v78s7oo--be-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





We walk through the difference between these three points

1 - HAVE - DO - BE

2 - DO - HAVE - BE

3 - BE - DO - HAVE









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🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺





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𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.





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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺



