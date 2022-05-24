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UFO in Utah caught flying approx 12600 mph (20286 km/h)
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194 views • May 24, 2022
Even if this was a craft from a secret US fleet, there is no way any humans could have been on board. Only two options are possible:
1) Man-made drone
2) Alien craft
The person who witnessed it, said that the distance from the first glimpse of the craft to the drone with the camera was approx 3.5 miles and it took it about a second to cover that distance - 3.5 miles/sec!!
1) Man-made drone
2) Alien craft
The person who witnessed it, said that the distance from the first glimpse of the craft to the drone with the camera was approx 3.5 miles and it took it about a second to cover that distance - 3.5 miles/sec!!
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