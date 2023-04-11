Create New Account
Dynamite - Hot and Smokey
Sunshine Express Media
Published a day ago |

In this ante-room to Hell...

Music: 'Joe The Georgian'

Musician: Al Stewart

Album: Between The Wars, 1995

Producer: Laurence Juber; Label: Mesa(US), EMI(UK)

Lyrics:

Now I've got my payment

For the service that I gave

They've given me my ticket

To this place beyond the grave

I suppose it's kind of funny

I suppose it's kind of sad

Thinking back on all the times we had


But it's kind of hot and smokey

In this ante-room to Hell

And I won't make up a story

'Cause you know the truth so well

It's much too late to worry

That we never had a chance

And when Joe the Georgian gets here

We will dance, dance dance

When Joe the Georgian gets here

We will dance


We all set off together

On this sorry ship of state

When the captain took the fever

We were hijacked by the mate

And he steered us through the shadows

Upon an angry tide

And cast us one by one over the side


But it's kind of hot and smokey

In this ante-room to Hell

And I won't make up a story

'Cause you know the truth so well

It's much too late to worry

That we never had a chance

And when Joe the Georgian gets here

We will dance, dance dance

When Joe the Georgian gets here

We will dance


There's Kamenev, Zinoviev

Bukharin and the rest

We're sharpening our pitchforks

And we're heating up the ends

We've got a few surprises

For the mate when he appears

I hope he likes the next few million years


And it's kind of hot and smokey

In this anteroom to Hell

And I won't make up a story

'Cause you know the truth so well

It's much too late to worry

That we never had a chance

And when Joe the Georgian gets here

We will dance, dance dance

When Joe the Georgian gets here

We will dance.


This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.

