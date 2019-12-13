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Episode 2c Multiverse Theory
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5 views • December 13, 2019
In this episode, Dr. Abscondam introduces the theory behind the multiverse, and how other dimensions really work. This will be needed later on for them to be able to escape the violent world that they were born into.
For a companion article to this, please see https://tirsoh.com/multiverse-101/ . That explains more about how the multiverse works.
For a companion article to this, please see https://tirsoh.com/multiverse-101/ . That explains more about how the multiverse works.
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