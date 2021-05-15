© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exorcising the Demon Possessed Christians of America!
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • May 15, 2021
Main Youtube if you want more videos: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr
Listen up, all you demon possessed Christians of America! Your conspiracy theories about Covid and your anti-vax movement has gone on long enough! You talk about Jesus in your political rants, but your hearts are far from him. You not only refuse to obey Jesus yourselves, but you harden the rest of the world against hearing what Jesus taught with your irrational arguments and violent protests against anything that does not conform to your selfish desires. If you really want to be on God's side, rebuke the devil that has possessed you, and become a shining example of what a Christian is supposed to be!
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jack & Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Judgment Is Executed on COVID-19: by Kenneth Copeland by Kenneth Copeland Ministries
Fair use
02. DEAD ZONE - Post-Apocalyptic short film by DarkTowerPictures
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
03. Jesus is Messiah and the incarnation of God Animated story In English by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
04. A rare clotting disorder may cloud the world’s hopes for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine by American Association for the Advancement of Science. Found at:(AAAS)https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/.... FAIR USE
05. Covid-19: Seven UK blood clot deaths after AstraZeneca vaccine by BBC News https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56620646. FAIR USE
06. Tracking the spread of the novel coronavirus by REUTERS. Found at: https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HE.... FAIR USE
07. Anti-lockdown protesters shout at shoppers to remove their masks as demonstrations hit the UK by The Sun FAIR USE
08. Protesters gather at Texas Capitol for "Shed the Mask" rally by FOX 7 Austin FAIR USE
09. Londoners join the worldwide anti-lockdown protests - News 360 Tv by News 360 TvNews 360 Tv Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
10. How Vaccines Eradicated Common Diseases by Statista. Found at: https://www.statista.com/chart/21641/... Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
11. Toronto Blessing-Brute Beast Mocking the Lord by Drybones Dead. FAIR USE
12. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Listen up, all you demon possessed Christians of America! Your conspiracy theories about Covid and your anti-vax movement has gone on long enough! You talk about Jesus in your political rants, but your hearts are far from him. You not only refuse to obey Jesus yourselves, but you harden the rest of the world against hearing what Jesus taught with your irrational arguments and violent protests against anything that does not conform to your selfish desires. If you really want to be on God's side, rebuke the devil that has possessed you, and become a shining example of what a Christian is supposed to be!
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jack & Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Judgment Is Executed on COVID-19: by Kenneth Copeland by Kenneth Copeland Ministries
Fair use
02. DEAD ZONE - Post-Apocalyptic short film by DarkTowerPictures
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
03. Jesus is Messiah and the incarnation of God Animated story In English by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
04. A rare clotting disorder may cloud the world’s hopes for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine by American Association for the Advancement of Science. Found at:(AAAS)https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/.... FAIR USE
05. Covid-19: Seven UK blood clot deaths after AstraZeneca vaccine by BBC News https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56620646. FAIR USE
06. Tracking the spread of the novel coronavirus by REUTERS. Found at: https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HE.... FAIR USE
07. Anti-lockdown protesters shout at shoppers to remove their masks as demonstrations hit the UK by The Sun FAIR USE
08. Protesters gather at Texas Capitol for "Shed the Mask" rally by FOX 7 Austin FAIR USE
09. Londoners join the worldwide anti-lockdown protests - News 360 Tv by News 360 TvNews 360 Tv Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
10. How Vaccines Eradicated Common Diseases by Statista. Found at: https://www.statista.com/chart/21641/... Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
11. Toronto Blessing-Brute Beast Mocking the Lord by Drybones Dead. FAIR USE
12. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.