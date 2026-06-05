The world is not falling apart. It is being taken apart—piece by piece, brick by brick, war by war.





What appears as uncontrolled chaos is actually the final act of a plan decades in the making. The proxy wars in Ukraine, Lebanon, and Iran are not isolated tragedies. They are titanic incinerators—designed to purge the material and financial liabilities of the old debt-based fossil fuel system. Military hardware is being depleted. Fossil energy reserves are being exhausted. The old infrastructure is being physically destroyed to clear a path for the new.





Meanwhile, sovereign debt is being driven to astronomical heights—trillions in military aid, defense procurement, emergency subsidies. Global debt now exceeds 330% of GDP. The ledger will never be repaid. It will be wiped clean.





This is the birth canal.





And standing at the center of the technological transformation is Elon Musk—not as an eccentric billionaire, but as the precise spearhead of the alliance. His visit to Saudi Arabia signaled the irreversible move away from oil. His call for universal high income is not utopian. It is mathematical. When machines bear the burden of labor, scarcity becomes impossible.





Through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk is sanitizing the financial and bureaucratic layers—exposing trillions in waste and corruption.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.