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50 Scientific Facts for the Downfall of Modern Astronomy (Videobook)
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377 views • January 19, 2022
In the interest of preserving for posterity the wealth of flat Earth knowledge and research done during the late 19th and early 20th century, I am continuing a series of audiobook and PDF downloads to make them more easily and widely available. Today's selection is Ebenezer Breach's 1896 booklet "50 Scientific Facts for the Downfall of Modern Astronomy." You can download the free PDF here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/haj0ft8pllkitsy/ebenezer_breach-the_downfall_of_modern_astronomy.pdf?dl=0
Please Note: Ebenezer Breach was a literalist Christian and makes a few points in this booklet which are clearly not scientific, and potentially not even facts. He also made his own astronomical measurements and had his own figures for the diameter and distance of the Sun, Moon and stars which differed from other 19th century flat Earthers, who themselves didn't have a consensus, other than to always be working with tens, hundreds and thousands, rather than the heliocentrist's millions, billions and trillions.
Listen/Read all the other Flat Earth Audiobooks/PDFs I have created here: https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/category/audiobooks/
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Email: [email protected]
Please Note: Ebenezer Breach was a literalist Christian and makes a few points in this booklet which are clearly not scientific, and potentially not even facts. He also made his own astronomical measurements and had his own figures for the diameter and distance of the Sun, Moon and stars which differed from other 19th century flat Earthers, who themselves didn't have a consensus, other than to always be working with tens, hundreds and thousands, rather than the heliocentrist's millions, billions and trillions.
Listen/Read all the other Flat Earth Audiobooks/PDFs I have created here: https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/category/audiobooks/
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
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