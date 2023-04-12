https://gettr.com/post/p2e5h880f5b

4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Fellow fighter Wood: The so-called People’s Liberation Army of the CCP is meant to enslave rather than liberate people. It’s time for us to say “No” to the CCP! Fellow fighter Maple: We are here to let Mr. Guo and his family know that they are not alone because they alway have us. We stand with them!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】战友文斌: 中共的解放军不是解放人民，而是为中共奴役人民的军队。是时候对中共说“不”了！战友枫叶小哥：我们到这里来是要告诉郭先生，您和您的家人不会孤独，因为有我们和你们在一起！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平





