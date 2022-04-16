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Dr. Ganser speaks on Ukraine-conflict: The other side of truth
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62 views • April 16, 2022
"Without US President Obama's breach of international law eight years ago, Putin's illegal military invasion would probably not have taken place." Daniele Ganser.
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