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Religious Exemption Document Template Against Vaccination Download Here
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113 views • August 03, 2021
I am a Christian, a husband, a father, a patriotic American, and the CEO of @gab. Now faith is..
IMPORTANT: DOWNLOAD COVID VACCINE RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION DOCUMENTS
Here: https://bit.ly/2WRuiMB
This week we published several religious exemption document templates for people who need them and the response was unbelievable. Many people sent emails, Gab
comments, and direct messages thanking us for publishing these and I pray to God that they helped even one person facing an impossible decision to make the right one.
The people in power don’t care about Covid. They don’t care about the vaccines. They care about control. This entire situation is one giant demoralization campaign designed to grind us all down spiritually, emotionally, physically, and financially. If they can get us all to submit once, they can get us all to submit fully and forever.
IMPORTANT: DOWNLOAD COVID VACCINE RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION DOCUMENTS
Here: https://bit.ly/2WRuiMB
This week we published several religious exemption document templates for people who need them and the response was unbelievable. Many people sent emails, Gab
comments, and direct messages thanking us for publishing these and I pray to God that they helped even one person facing an impossible decision to make the right one.
The people in power don’t care about Covid. They don’t care about the vaccines. They care about control. This entire situation is one giant demoralization campaign designed to grind us all down spiritually, emotionally, physically, and financially. If they can get us all to submit once, they can get us all to submit fully and forever.
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