According to VAERS, Roughly 4000 People Have Died Due to COVID-19 Vaccines

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05/06/2021 Tucker revealed on this show on Wednesday night that according to the governmental reporting system VAERS, there have been nearly 4000 people who have died after taking Covid vaccines since late December of 2020. He also took flu shot vaccine death toll as an example to explain that potential risks of Covid vaccines are much higher than normal vaccines.