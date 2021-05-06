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TOP MEDICAL DOCTOR WARNS COVID SHOT IS KILLING LARGE NUMBERS
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1064 views • May 06, 2021
Jim_Crenshaw


In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, the internationally renowned Dr. Peter McCullough–the doctor with the most citations in the National Library of Medicine on these topics–warned that the COVID shot was already causing thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of hospitalizations that have been recorded. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, he warned. In normal circumstances, 50 deaths reported to VAERS would result in a drug being taken off market immediately. In the case of the COVID shots, thousands have already been reported, and yet the mass vaccination programs continue to be pushed. Dr. McCullough, a professor of medicine who developed a globally acclaimed and highly successful COVID treatment protocol, also emphasized that there have been many unnecessary deaths as a result of policy decisions made at various levels of government.

Source: SERGEANT MAJOR
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cdcmaskvaccinedeathsvaersalex newmaninjectionbioterrorismcovid-19mrnajim crenshaw
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