The 25th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the 'O' Group Inflicted Losses on the AFU - as it Advanced around Kupyansk over the Past Three Day
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

The 25th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the ⚪️ Group inflicted losses on the AFU as it advanced around Kupyansk over the past three days.


The 25th is descended from the legendary Latvian Rifleman who were one of the core nucleus units of the Red Army in 1918.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

