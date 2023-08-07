The 25th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the 'O' Group Inflicted Losses on the AFU - as it Advanced around Kupyansk over the Past Three Day

The 25th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the ⚪️ Group inflicted losses on the AFU as it advanced around Kupyansk over the past three days.
The 25th is descended from the legendary Latvian Rifleman who were one of the core nucleus units of the Red Army in 1918.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.