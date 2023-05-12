Create New Account
‘SILVER BULLET’ PROTOCOL FOR COVID VALIDATED TWO YEARS AFTER ATTACKED
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
After a recent study concluded secondary pneumonia is likely the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients, Dr Richard Bartlett returns to The Highwire to discuss the incredible success he had treating high-risk COVID patients with inhaled budesonide steroid all the way back in 2020, why it was so effective, how he was brutally attacked my media and his peers, and more.


