'Heinous crime against agriculture' Israeli forces destroy 2,000 olive trees in West Bank

RT
November 17, 2022
'Without prior warning, they closed the area, completely bulldozed my land, and uprooted the olive trees' - complained Palestinian farmer after Israely soldiers destroyed least 2,000 olive trees in Qarawat Bani Hassan village. Last time the 'crime against agriculture' took place in Deir Ballout town, where Israeli forces uprooted 3,000 trees.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
