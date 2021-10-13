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Data, public policy & ethics
Data Dumper
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20 views • October 13, 2021
Kelly Brown & Kate Wand, October 8, 2021

Independent investor and data analyst Kelly Brown talks current affairs, politics, public policy, ethics, and what the data is showing, with Kate Wand.

Kelly Brown on Twitter: @rubiconcapital_

https://twitter.com/rubiconcapital_/status/1442610809788567555?s=21

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