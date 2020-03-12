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Trump Hints At Nationwide Quarantine Over Coronavirus Outbreak - War Room Full Show
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54 views • March 12, 2020
Major developments in the Coronavirus outbreak as more events are being canceled nationwide and the President is set to address the nation on the outbreak in the evening. Owen Shroyer talks about legitimate fears and hysteria when it comes to the COVID-19 outbreak. Milo Yiannopolis joins the show to discuss his new book and coronavirus outbreak. Norm Pattis joins to discuss new revelations in the Roger Stone trial and Harvey Weinstein developments. Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!
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