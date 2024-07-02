Gunbird 2 (1998, Arcade)

Gunbird 2 is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Psikyo. It was also released for Dreamcast and PS2 (as part of a compilation).

You take control of one out of several characters who all chase the pieces of a magical medcine for different reasons. Out of all characters from the first game, only Marion returns in the sequel.

There are no weapons to find in the game, but each of the character comes with his own special weapons which differ in strength and bullet patterns. Weapons can be upgraded by finding P symbols. You can also find additional bombs. Bombs are limited in supply and individual to each character. They differ in damage, reach and delay. Finally, chacaters also differ in speed and size. New in the second part is the option of a melee attack.