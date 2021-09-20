"WE'RE KILLING PATIENTS!!" PULMONARY NURSE EXPOSES THE HOSPITAL/PCR COVID LIE!!

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15th September, 2021 - This is Albert Spence, a 31-year pulmonary nurse veteran, now no longer working as a practising nurse due in large part to the changes in the hospitals' Covid policy. It is chilling to watch how Albert Spence came to realise that he was aiding and abetting the demise of patients under his care, due to the change in Covid policy - specifically the PCR Test.
Original Source : https://video.scstatehouse.gov/mp4/20210915SMedicalAffairsSenateSubcommittee11529_1.mp4 ( @ 02:44:50 )
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