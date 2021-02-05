© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
• The anonymously funded CCDH created a defamatory publicity campaign designed to discredit and destroy NVIC’s small charity
NVIC’s pay-for-view digital conference was transparently open to the public and featured presentations by 51 speakers from the U.S. and other countries discussing vaccine science, public health policy and law, informed consent and civil liberties
• The report deceived readers by describing NVIC’s 2020 conference as a meeting “recently held in private over three days,” which implied secrecy, even though the event was transparently open to the public
• CCDH demanded that companies and governments virtually eliminate individuals or groups publishing information online that fails to align with government and industry narratives about vaccination and public health policy
• The right to dissent and exercise freedom of thought, speech and conscience is under assault in America, even though these cherished civil liberties are codified into the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution
Read the full article https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/06/vaccination-and-censorship.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_vaccination-and-censorship-the-truth-will-set-us-free
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/WdHDItXL3qfy/
Mercola