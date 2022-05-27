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05/26/2022 Blinken: There is growing convergence about the need to approach relations with Beijing with more realism. Beijing insists that genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong are internal matters, that others have no right to race. That is wrong. We will continue to raise these issues and call for change and we are well positioned to outcompete China in key areas.