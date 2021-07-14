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FBI Caught Staging Kidnapping Of Governor Gretchen Whitmer
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401 views • July 14, 2021
12 of the 14 men involved in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer turned out to be federal informants.
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