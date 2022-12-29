Dr Feelgood | Down to the Doctors

A short video, attempting to dispel all the crazy theories around the alarming rise in sudden deaths. Many people claim all sorts of wild theories. Thankfully the vaccines are totally safe.
............Do I have to point out the comment is sarcasm?
Mirrored - Matt In A Hat
