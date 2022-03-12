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Biden 'killed our economy' when he stopped the Keystone pipeline: South Dakotans | Digital Original
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152 views • March 12, 2022
President Biden has been "absolutely worthless" and "has done nothing for us," residents of a small South Dakota town say as their community continues to deal with the fallout from the Keystone XL Pipeline cancelation
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