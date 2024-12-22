BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Opening Spiritual Portals To Revelation 9
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 4 months ago

The Orbs and UFO's continue to alert us that something is wrong. What is wrong? We believe the increasing sightings of UFO's is a sign that the veil between the dimensions is thinning. We're being conditioned to accept supernatural beings, demons and fallen angels, to coexist with us peacefully. Also, we're being conditioned to reject God's supernatural power. In the Garden of Eden, there was a thin veil between Adam and Eve and God. They saw the serpent (nachash). It seems like during Nimrod's Babylon in Genesis 10, the veil was thin too. Are we entering the Revelation 9 timeframe where the veils seems to thin again? It seems like it!

Keywords
aliensbible prophecyufosrevelationend of days
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy