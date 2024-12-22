Opening Spiritual Portals To Revelation 9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Orbs and UFO's continue to alert us that something is wrong. What is wrong? We believe the increasing sightings of UFO's is a sign that the veil between the dimensions is thinning. We're being conditioned to accept supernatural beings, demons and fallen angels, to coexist with us peacefully. Also, we're being conditioned to reject God's supernatural power. In the Garden of Eden, there was a thin veil between Adam and Eve and God. They saw the serpent (nachash). It seems like during Nimrod's Babylon in Genesis 10, the veil was thin too. Are we entering the Revelation 9 timeframe where the veils seems to thin again? It seems like it!