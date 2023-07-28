‘Just say aye’: Confused 90-yo Senator Feinstein prompted to vote

90-year-old US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein was seen confused when it was her turn to cast her vote on the Defense Appropriations bill, and started to read from prepared remarks. Democratic Senator Patty Murray tried to prompt her, telling her ‘Just say aye’
Concerns have been raised recently over the health and capabilities of some of the Senate’s oldest members.
Mirrored - RT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.