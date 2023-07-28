Create New Account
‘Just say aye’: Confused 90-yo Senator Feinstein prompted to vote
The Prisoner
90-year-old US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein was seen confused when it was her turn to cast her vote on the Defense Appropriations bill, and started to read from prepared remarks. Democratic Senator Patty Murray tried to prompt her, telling her ‘Just say aye’

Concerns have been raised recently over the health and capabilities of some of the Senate’s oldest members.

Mirrored - RT

