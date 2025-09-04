'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 95: 4-9-2025 -- "Unavoidably Unsafe"

The CDC Immunization schedule from utero to 12 months has increased from 5 in 1986 to 33 in 2025. The significance of this is staggering.





Preliminary studies comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children have reported that the vaccinated are significantly more likely than the unvaccinated to be diagnosed with bacterial infections, allergies, and neurodevelopmental disorders.





