Steve Quayle - A Deeper Revelation The Return Of The Gods?
Rick Langley
Published 20 hours ago |

[One of the best steve quayle interviews]

A large celestial body is coming toward the Earth

Remain in alert and vigilant, because the punishment for this sinful humanity from the heavens is approaching. A large celestial body is coming toward the Earth and when it enters its orbit, it will disintegrate causing at My Will thousands of fireballs to punish the impious nations

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/a-large-celestial-body-is-coming-toward-the-earth/



