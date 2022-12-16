Taiwan Reports Multiple Chinese Bombers Entering Taiwan’s Air Defense Zone

https://gnews.org/articles/593978
摘要：12/13/2022 Taiwan has reported 21 CCP aircrafts entered the Island's Southwest air defence identification zone which included the 18 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers.
