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Who Can You Trust About the Covid Jab?
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50 views • January 11, 2022
The mainstream narrative proclaims the benefits of the jab while the CAM narrative supports a scientific view. There is no in between and there is no open forum to discuss the differing aspects of the truth about Covid, its testing, or its "vaccine". It is time to take matters into our own hands and "do the right thing!"
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