Led By Coronavirus Fake News, The Fed’s Depression Is Here — The Market Says 'Buy Gold'!

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The biggest bubble that the Fed ever created has burst. We're now seeing the answer to the question: "What happens if everyone needs a bailout at the same time?" The Fed creating trillions of new dollars out-of-thin-air will only make everything much worse. A return to sound money is an absolute necessity, and only a matter of time.
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