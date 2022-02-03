The Elon Musk LIE - "I support the Truckers" ... Just not the human kind - DEPOPULATION continues

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The plan all along was to replace them with 5G Technology.
Elon Musk says he supports the Truckers ... just not the Human ones.
SOURCE:
Elon Musk says 'Canadian Truckers Rule' As He Fully Intends to Replace Them
https://www.brighteon.com/52a29ac8-c026-49fd-ba40-03c39c431b9b
Alex Hammer
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Mirrored - wil paranormal