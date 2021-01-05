DR. WAKEFIELD: ”THIS IS NOT A VACCINE, IT IS IRREVERSIBLE GENETIC MODIFICATION”

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Dr. Andrew Wakefield concisely explains what an 'mRNA' injection is why it isn't really a "vaccine" as the people in the world are being told. He also covers the psychology of the lab scientists and the corporate pharmaceutical robber barons who see massive profits with ZERO liability.