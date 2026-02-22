Trump’s security Shot & Killed an Armed Man who attempted to breach the Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound

A photo of the shotgun and gas canister carried by the Mar-a-Lago intruder has been released.

The items were recovered following the attempted breach of the Trump Syndicate’s compound.

Previous info: Trump’s security shot and killed an armed man who attempted to breach the Trump Syndicate’s Mar-a-Lago compound — home to the Supreme Leader’s estate.

Fox News, citing the U.S. Secret Service, reported that the suspect, believed to be in his early 20s, made an unauthorized entry onto the property.

He was spotted near the north gate and was reportedly carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel canister.

Secret Service agents opened fire, killing him at the scene.

Trump was not at the residence at the time.