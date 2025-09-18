BRICS Settlement Systems and Currencies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The West's theft of Russia's $300 billion in assets was a historic error. It told every nation: "Your dollar reserves are not safe." This reputation suicide is the ultimate catalyst for BRICS, pushing the world toward alternative currencies and settlement systems.
