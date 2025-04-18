BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Syria: Large US Military Convoy has withdrawn from the Conoco Gas Field base in Syria
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 2 weeks ago

A large U.S. military convoy has withdrawn from the Conoco Gas Field base in northeastern Deir ez-Zor, heading toward the Al-Shaddadi base in southern Hasakah, Syria.

This comes as The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, reported that the U.S. military has shut down three of its eight small operational outposts in northeastern Syria.

Vid: @nayaforiraq

More about this: 

U.S. Begins Troop Drawdown in Northeastern Syria, Closes Three Outposts

The United States has begun withdrawing hundreds of troops from northeastern Syria, according to a report by The New York Times on Thursday. 

The move includes the closure of three out of eight small U.S. military outposts in the region, with total troop numbers expected to drop from around 2,000 to approximately 1,400, the report said, citing two senior American officials.

🐻 They came there pretending to fight ISIS—and now that ISIS is literally in power, they're leaving.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy