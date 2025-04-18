Syria: Large US Military Convoy has withdrawn from the Conoco Gas Field base in Syria

A large U.S. military convoy has withdrawn from the Conoco Gas Field base in northeastern Deir ez-Zor, heading toward the Al-Shaddadi base in southern Hasakah, Syria.

This comes as The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, reported that the U.S. military has shut down three of its eight small operational outposts in northeastern Syria.

Vid: @nayaforiraq

More about this:

U.S. Begins Troop Drawdown in Northeastern Syria, Closes Three Outposts

The United States has begun withdrawing hundreds of troops from northeastern Syria, according to a report by The New York Times on Thursday.

The move includes the closure of three out of eight small U.S. military outposts in the region, with total troop numbers expected to drop from around 2,000 to approximately 1,400, the report said, citing two senior American officials.

🐻 They came there pretending to fight ISIS—and now that ISIS is literally in power, they're leaving.