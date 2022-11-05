American Mirage (2022) | America's Broken Migration System

Illegal immigration to America is at a 20 year high, with millions of illegal migrants from South America and Mexico making their way north in hopes of entering America’s “golden door”. A door they view as leading to paradise, their ticket to wealth and prosperity. The colossal influx has not only become too much for America's border to bear, but has begun to engulf Mexico in chaos as well.
The American migration system is fundamentally broken, and as such it is breaking the very people it was made to help.
American Mirage chronicles the illegal migration and caravan crisis throughout Mexico en route to the United States. How the failure to enforce consistent and real border policies has resulted in a hellish pandemonium for migrants, Mexicans and Americans alike. #AmericanMirage
ABOUT LAUREN SOUTHERN:
https://laurensouthern.net
SOURCE:
American Mirage (2022) | Official Documentary - YouTube
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8UyN3bDMvjA
