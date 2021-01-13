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Same Italian Hospital Footage Shown 4 Different Times 3 Diff Locations Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic
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440 views • January 13, 2021
Same Italian Hospital Footage Shown 4 Different Times 3 Diff Locations Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9Gqj8byZ8s
English Rose YT Channel
Sky News did a report on 20 March, 2020, featuring footage of a hospital in Bergamo, Italy. CBS used the same footage on 25 & 26 March, while reporting on the situation in New York. 7 News used the same footage on 19 July, while reporting on the situation in Melbourne.
Sources:
Sky News, 20 March, 2020: https://youtu.be/_J60fQr0GWo
CBS This Morning, 25 March: https://youtu.be/3z-9Hm-R6Rw
CBS This Morning, 26 March: https://cbsn.ws/38mfau3
7 News Melbourne, 19 July, 2020: https://bit.ly/394940o
( archive: https://archive.is/XNm22)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9Gqj8byZ8s
English Rose YT Channel
Sky News did a report on 20 March, 2020, featuring footage of a hospital in Bergamo, Italy. CBS used the same footage on 25 & 26 March, while reporting on the situation in New York. 7 News used the same footage on 19 July, while reporting on the situation in Melbourne.
Sources:
Sky News, 20 March, 2020: https://youtu.be/_J60fQr0GWo
CBS This Morning, 25 March: https://youtu.be/3z-9Hm-R6Rw
CBS This Morning, 26 March: https://cbsn.ws/38mfau3
7 News Melbourne, 19 July, 2020: https://bit.ly/394940o
( archive: https://archive.is/XNm22)
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