Robert AKA Robess Anti-Corruption Scotland

Robert AKA Robess Anti-Corruption TV Speaks to a man Thomas about the birth certificate and explains how it is used to commit fraud with corporate names and fictitious offices and relates to a legal person not the living man or living woman.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.