Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Robert AKA Robess Anti-Corruption Scotland
channel image
Robert AKA Robess
0 Subscribers
22 views
Published Wednesday

Robert AKA Robess Anti-Corruption TV Speaks to a man Thomas about the birth certificate and explains how it is used to commit fraud with corporate names and fictitious offices and relates to a legal person not the living man or living woman.

Keywords
societycorruptlegal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket