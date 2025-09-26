Netanyahu HUMILIATED At UNGA; Israeli PM BOOED, Leaders Stage WALKOUT, His Speech Delayed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced boos and walkouts during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday. Netanyahu’s address came after multiple world leaders condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza Strip, calling for an end to the conflict. As Israeli PM spoke, many delegates left the hall in protest.
Mirrored - Times Of India
