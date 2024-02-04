⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled four attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 30th, 32nd mechanised, 25th airborne brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been eliminated.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces improved thier positions along the front line.

Aviation and artillery repelled three attacks launched by AFU 60th mechanised and 12th Azov Special Operations brigades near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at AFU manpower near Torskoye (Donestk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled two attacks of AFU 112th territorial defence, 24th mechanised brigades' units near Krasnoye and Leninskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of AFU 22nd, 93rd mechanised, 80th air assault brigades close to Bogdanovka, Noviy, Kleshcheyevka, and Shumy (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 380 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three Kozak armoured vehicles, and six pickup trucks have been neutralised.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one D-20, and one D-30 howitzers were hit.

One ammunition depot of the AFU 47th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed close to Pokrovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicoptes, and artillery inflicted loses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and the 1st National Guard Brigade close to Ugledar and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 115 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, and one D-30 howitzer have been eliminated.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 33rd, 65th, 118th mechanised, 128th mountain assault brigades close to Rabotino, Verbovoye, Nesteryanka, and Sherbaki(Zaporozhye region). The enemy lost up to 45 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS.

▫️ In Kherson direction, coordinated efforts of the Russian Group of Forces in coordination with aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems defeated clusters of AFU manpower near Ivanovka, Tyaginka, Kazatskoye, and Zolotaya Balks (Zaporozhye region). The enemy has lost up to 30 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one M777 artillery system, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have destroyed one AFU fuel depot, and have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 124 areas during the day. ▫️ Air defence systems shot down 97 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Velikiy Vyselok (Kharkov region), Golikovo, Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Tokmak, Novoye, Ocheretovatoye, and Chistopolye (Zaporozhye region). 📊 In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,775 unmanned aerial vehicles, 462 air defence missile systems, 14,904 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,216 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,963 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 18,230 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.